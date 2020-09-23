A Stronger and More Resilient Canada: Speech from the Throne 2020

This week’s Speech from the Throne outlined the Liberal team’s plan to keep building a better future for all Canadians. We will do what it takes to protect the health and safety of Canadians and to support Canadians and businesses for as long as it takes to build back a stronger, more resilient Canada.

In the weeks and months ahead, we have an opportunity to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and build back better, with a plan that focuses on:

Protecting Canadians from COVID-19

Helping get through the pandemic by supporting Canadians and businesses as long as it lasts

Building back better to create a stronger, more resilient Canada while we strengthen the middle class and those working hard to join it

The Canada we’re fighting for and standing up for who we are as Canadians

Canada and the world continue to face the ongoing threat of the global pandemic.

Throughout this challenging year, Canadians have proven to be resilient. Our country’s success is because of its people. We are neighbours helping neighbours, small businesses supporting communities, Armed Forces protecting our most vulnerable, and front-line workers keeping our families healthy and safe.

From the very beginning, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal government have worked hard to keep everyone safe and healthy, and ensure Canadians had the support they needed to get through this crisis. The Liberal government immediately took action with historic programs like the CERB and CEWS to help Canadians pay their bills and businesses keep workers on the payroll. We’ve also worked with the provinces and territories to help Canadians, including in funding for our communities, public transit, secure childcare spaces, and the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment.

In this challenging time, our Liberal government has been there for Canadians, and as we look towards the future, we will continue to protect the health of Canadians, and do whatever it takes to support Canadians through this crisis.

Together, we will work to build a Canada that is more resilient, healthier, and safer. A Canada that is more fair and inclusive, and one that is clean and competitive. We will do what it takes to protect the health and safety of Canadians and to support Canadians and businesses for as long as it takes to build back a stronger, more resilient Canada. Because to build a Canada that works for everyone, we will need to take bold action on health, the economy, equality, and the environment. This is our opportunity to contain the global crisis and build back better, together.

