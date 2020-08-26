Investing in a safe return to class for our children

As our economy gradually restarts and communities across the country get back on their feet, a new school year is about to begin for many families.

COVID-19 is presenting an unprecedented challenge for kids, teachers and families. And as schools in our communities reopen, parents must be confident that they can get back to work and trust that their children are learning in a healthy environment.

That’s why Justin Trudeau has announced our Liberal government’s new Safe Return to Class Fund.

As the Prime Minister said, school is vital “for kids’ social development and mental well-being, not to mention their ability to learn,” and this crucial investment of up to $2 billion will help provinces and territories in their efforts to protect the health of students, including by supporting:

adapted learning spaces;

improved air ventilation;

increased hand sanitation and hygiene; and

the purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

An additional $112 million in new funding will also support First Nations-led community plans and measures to ensure a safe reopening of school on reserves.

This important funding will make sure provinces, territories and local school boards have whatever they need to ensure the safety of students and staff members throughout the school year.

Throughout this challenging time, the Liberal government has continued taking strong action to keep Canadians safe, healthy, and supported. This new support builds on the $19 billion Safe Restart Agreement with provinces and territories to restart their economies, including a $625 million investment to help ensure families across Canada have access to safe, affordable, and quality child care.

This is a school year like no other. School safety is top of mind for so many Canadians, and the new Safe Return to Class Fund will give our communities flexible funding for what they need most — because no matter where they live, students, teachers, and staff must be safe in their classrooms.

As we keep moving Canada forward together, and build on our progress for Canadians, the Liberal government will continue to take leadership and work in partnership with provinces and territories to protect the health and safety of all Canadians.

