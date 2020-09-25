Statement: Liberal National Convention

Ottawa, ON – The following statement was issued by Suzanne Cowan, President of the Liberal Party of Canada.

“After careful consideration of public health guidance and related planning factors in recent months, the Liberal Party of Canada’s National Board of Directors has decided to postpone the next Liberal National Convention until April 9-10, 2021. The Liberal National Convention had been originally scheduled for November 12-14, 2020.

“Our top priority will always be the health and safety of all Canadians, including the dedicated supporters who volunteer their time and leadership within our party. Protecting people’s safety has guided this decision at all times, and we will be continuing to monitor and follow the guidance of public health experts with respect to all of our events and organizing across Canada.

“Even through these unprecedented times, our democratic engagement work together is more important than ever. Grassroots Liberals across the country have continued stepping up to connect with Canadians, making more than 350,000 calls in recent months to hear Canadians’ ideas and priorities for building a better future.

“I also want to thank all of those who have already registered to participate in the convention, and the thousands of Registered Liberals who have been sharing ideas in our Open Policy Process, which will continue with updated timelines. While this convention will now be taking place a few months later and with some new and innovative differences, your hope and hard work ensures that we can keep building a stronger, better, and more resilient Canada.”

If you have any questions on this announcement or your registration, don’t hesitate to reach out to assistance@liberal.ca.